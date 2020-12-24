Gibraltar Police arrest two men wanted in Guardia Civil drugs operation

GUARDIA CIVIL reported that they are waiting for the Gibraltar Police to hand over two people accused of drug trafficking in Spain and allegedly involved in a major drugs operation.

They are British citizens, aged 23 and 27, born in Gibraltar.

There was a European Search and Arrest warrant against the two detainees for drug trafficking and belonging to a criminal organization.

They were identified as part of an operation codenamed Helice/Halogeno, carried out in 2019, and had been on the run from the Spanish authorities since then.

They have been released on bail of €11,000 and a caution for the same amount, they have handed over their passports and must appear at New Mole House police station once a week.

The case has been postponed until January 15.

The arrest of a third person wanted in the case is also expected.

The arrests have been possible thanks to the cooperation between the Guardia Civil and the police in Gibraltar.

Thirty-eight people were arrested in the operation, nine of them British, carried out in Cadiz and Malaga, in which the Guardia Civil seized 3,600 kilos of hashish and 10 boats used to transport drugs. Nine properties were searched in Gibraltar, where large amounts of cash and other valuable items were found in October last year.

