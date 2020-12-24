Giant Christmas Asteroid To Pass Close To Earth

GIANT asteroid to pass close to Earth on Christmas Day

A truly enormous asteroid measuring 689 feet wide – that’s the length of two football fields folks – will make a “close approach” to Earth on Christmas Day. According to NASA, the enormous rock called 501647 (2014 SD224) will pass out planet within 1.9million miles, which is pretty close by space standards.

The asteroid is technically classed as “potentially hazardous” because of its proximity, but NASA have assured the people of planet Earth that there is no need to cancel their Christmas dinner plans, as they will be keeping a close eye on it. The asteroid will be at its closest at around 20:20 UTC.

Star gazers have already been delighted this festive season, as the rare sight of the elusive Christmas Star was visible in our skies on December 21. The Christmas star appears when Saturn and Jupiter align and come so close together that appear as a single star or ‘double planet’.

