Fundación CLC World supports Los Ángeles Malagueños de la Noche

THE Fundación CLC World (Mijas) is once again collaborating with Los Ángeles Malagueños de la Noche to help pay for their Christmas Solidarity Menus Campaign.

Juan Miguel Marcos, president of the Foundation, visited the Los Ángeles facilities and presented them with a cheque to underwrite the cost of the 2,000 tortillas which will be distributed as part of their Christmas menus.

Speaking for the Foundation, he said “For us there is a sense of pride in being able to collaborate with this NGO, which every day meets the needs of many homeless or socially excluded people. This year has been especially difficult and there is even more reason for the Foundation to continue supporting those most in need in Malaga,”

President of Los Ángeles, Antonio Meléndez, expressed his gratitude to the Foundation for all the help received and responded by saying “There are many people on the streets who do not have enough money to put food on the table once they have paid all their bills.

“This association was created with and for love, opening its doors to anyone who needs it; so, this financial contribution is a great boost to the campaign of this difficult year.”

The Solidarity Menu (half roasted chicken with garnish and a tortilla) is served tonight, Christmas Eve, alongside the distribution of a selection of Christmas sweets and a large consignment of basic food and hygiene products.

