EMMERDALE Actress Kay Purcell Dies Aged 57 from liver cancer

Actress Kay Purcell has died, aged 57, from liver cancer, confirmed by her agent, David Daly Associates, “It is with great regret that we announce the death of Kay Purcell at the age of 57. Kay was a very valued client who had been represented by David Daly Associates for many years. We send sympathy and love to her family and friends”.

Kay appeared in 187 episodes of Emmerdale between 2001 and 2002, as Cynthia Daggert, and before that, had also played another character called Carmel Morgan in 1996 and 1998.

She had posted a message in her Facebook page on December 5, saying that she had been diagnosed with inoperable liver cancer, and she had also had breast cancer back in 20117.

Kay also starred in the children’s show, Tracy Beaker Returns, as Gina Conway, as well as in the spin-off series, The Dumping Ground, and was also well-known for the school-based TV drama Waterloo Road, where she played the character of Candace Smilie during Series 3,4 and 5.

