Donald Trump pardons former campaign manager Paul Manafort

PRESIDENT Donald Trump has issued pardons and sentence commutations for 29 people, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

The actions mean Mr Trump has granted clemency to nearly 50 people in the last two days by pardoning them or by commuting their sentences.

The pardon of Mr Manafort shows the president’s determination to use the power of his office in the final weeks to unravel the results of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and to come to the aid of associates he feels were wrongly pursued.

Mr Manafort had been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for financial crimes related to his work in Ukraine and was among the first people charged as part of Mr Mueller’s investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Mr. President, my family & I humbly thank you for the Presidential Pardon you bestowed on me. Words cannot fully convey how grateful we are.

— Paul Manafort (@PaulManafort) December 24, 2020

Mr Manafort, in a tweet, thanked Mr Trump on behalf of himself and his family.

