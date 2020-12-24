CHRISTMAS CAMPAIGN in Spanish town for ‘No boy or girl without toys!’

The Spanish town of Alcorcon in Madrid has set out to ensure that no boy or girl goes without toys this Christmas. The initiative was organised by the Alkorkon Combativo association.

The toy collection will now run until December 30, with a massive eleven places to drop them off. The toys need to be in good condition, but not necessarily new, although anything considered as warlike or sexist cannot be accepted.

Once collected all the toys generously donated will be disinfected before being handed out to the children at the Ateneo Popular de Alcrocón on January 5. This is an excellent chance to give your toys a “second life” and bring delight to a child this Christmas.

