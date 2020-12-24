BREXIT In the Bag! Boris Johnson Announces The Deal Is Done

A trade agreement has finally been struck between the UK and EU just days before the deadline. Downing Street has said that it is “fantastic news” with Boris Johnson expected to deliver the news and full details of the agreement to the nation shortly after 3pm on December 24.

A senior source said: “Everything that the British public was promised during the 2016 referendum and in the general election last year is delivered by this deal.

“We have taken back control of our money, borders, laws, trade and our fishing waters.

“The deal is fantastic news for families and businesses in every part of the UK. We have signed the first free trade agreement based on zero tariffs and zero quotas that has ever been achieved with the EU.”

The treaty will apply from 1 January 2021 and take over from the existing arrangements under the transition period, which sources have said mean that the UK will no longer be under the “lunar poll of the EU.”

“We are not bound by EU rules, there is no role for the European Court of Justice and all of our key red lines about returning sovereignty have been achieved,’ the source said.

“It means that we will have full political and economic independence on 1st January 2021.”

This is a breaking news story, more details to follow.

