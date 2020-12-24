BLIND Mystic’s Predictions For 2021 Include Curing Cancer and an illness for Donald Trump



Baba Vanga is a blind Bulgarian mystic, who lost her sight at the age of 12, claiming that at the same time she had given a rare gift from God, to be able to see the future, is nicknamed the ‘Nostradamus of the Balkans’, after her bizarre predictions, 85 percent of which have come true.

Real name, Vangelia Gushterova, she died in 1996, aged 86, but right before her death she said, “At the beginning of the 21st century, humanity will get rid of cancer. The day will come when cancer will get tied with iron chains”, but for Donal Trump, it is not such good news, as she claimed the 45th POTUS would contract “a mysterious disease that will leave him deaf, and cause brain trauma”.

Baba Vanga, despite dying before the time, has already correctly predicted Brexit, and 9/11, Chernobyl, the break-up of the Russian federation, Princess Diana’s death, and had predicted, “Islamic extremists will use an arsenal of chemical weapons against Europeans. The world will suffer from a lot of cataclysms and great disasters. Difficult times will come. People will be divided by their faith. We are witnessing devastating events that will change the fate and destiny of humanity”.

One frightening claim she made is that in 2021 “A strong dragon will seize humanity. The three giants will unite. Some people will have red money”, with experts interpreting the ‘dragon’ to be China, and the three giants to mean China, Russia, and India, all of whom use red coloured money.

