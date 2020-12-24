Alibaba hit with anti-monopoly probe

CHINESE regulators have announced an anti-monopoly investigation of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, increasing efforts to tighten control over tech industries.

The market regulator said it was looking into Alibaba’s policy of “choose one of two”, which requires business partners to avoid dealing with competitors.

The one-sentence statement gave no details of possible penalties or a timeline to announce a result.

Chinese leaders have previously claimed stepping up anti-monopoly enforcement will be an economic priority in the coming year.

They appear to be especially concerned about tightening control over Alibaba and other dominant internet companies that are expanding rapidly.

Alibaba, the world’s biggest e-commerce company by total sales volume, were fined in mid-December for failing to apply for official approval before proceeding with some acquisitions.

