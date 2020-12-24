67 years for man who contacted 365 minors for sex

A MAN who contacted more than 365 minors on social network Tuenti in an attempt to get photos or have sex with them has been sentenced to 67 years in prison.

The Supreme Court has confirmed the sentence for 32 crimes of corruption of minors, four of sexual abuse of minors and a crime of exhibitionism and sexual provocation handed down to the man in 2018.

In 2013, the resident of Benicasim, Castellon, contacted some 365 girls aged between 12 and 17 through an account on social network Tuenti, to whom he offered money, gifts or other perks in exchange for having sex with him.

To contact them, the 40-year-old Italian man used false profiles or pseudonyms; and he arranged to meet 32 girls via WhatsApp, although most of them did not attend the meeting.

He asked some of them to send photos without clothes and one sent a photo of sexual content.

The Supreme Court confirms that he met with four girls between 14 and 15 years old, with whom he had sex in exchange for money (between €30 and €100) or gifts such as clothes or mobile phones, and his appeal has been rejected for lack of credibility and contradictions.

He claimed that the relations were consensual, but the ruling concluded that the victims could not give valid consent, “because they were not aware of the consequences derived from their actions, and they were especially vulnerable given their personal circumstances.”

The girls have since had counselling.

They have restraining orders against the man, who was sentenced to pay them €20,000 each in compensation.

