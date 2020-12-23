Three Kings’s story told in Benidorm

BENIDORM’S traditional Three Kings parade is to be substituted with a re-enactment of their story in the Aiguera park.

“We are creating something like a Three Kings theme park so that children can still enjoy this important part of Christmas,” Fiestas councillor Jesus Carrobles announced.

It will be installed on a 12,000-square metre area between the Oscar Espla and Julio Iglesias auditoriums on either side of the central passageway.

“This way, visitors can follow a perfectly defined and marked-out path,” Carrobles said.

Five themed areas will be linked to the Nativity, the shepherds, the Christmas star, the Kings’ Camp and Herod, he explained.

“The Three Wise Men themselves will be present on January 5,” Carrobles added.

The precinct will be open on January 3, 5 and 5 from 10am until 2pm and between 4.30pm and 8.30pm. The circuit will take roughly 30 minutes to complete with visitor-capacity restricted to 150 people at all times.

“As with all the activities that we are organising over Christmas, health and safety measures will be complied-with at all times.

Entrance tickets should be acquired in advance and will cost €1.5 to cover the cost of bookings and controlling capacity, Carrobles said.

