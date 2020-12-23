Teenager arrested for making and selling counterfeit notes

A TEENAGER was arrested by National Police near Barcelona for making counterfeit €10, €20 and €50 notes and selling them online.

The detainee, who was under 18 years old, was selling them throughout Spain as well as in Portugal and in the United Kingdom.

The Bank of Spain National Analysis Centre determined that his forged bills were of high quality and added that it was dangerous because it was difficult to tell they were not real.

The investigation began in October, when it was discovered that a person using a private profile on a popular social network was claiming to sell forged notes.

Officers found that that person had more than 2,000 followers, and saw videos and images of the forgeries with several safety elements.

They were able to identify the author, finding that he had received transfers for large sums of money from different people, presumably those who had bought the counterfeit money.

He was even offering tutorials on how to make the notes and where to buy the necessary equipment.

When National Police searched the home where he lived with his parents and sister, they found numerous items used to commit the crimes, as long as a list of names and addresses, the amounts sent to each person and computer equipment.

The investigation is ongoing throughout Spain and further arrests are expected.

