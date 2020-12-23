Spain bans basic service providers from using high tariff 902 numbers

The Spanish Government bans the use of high tariff 902 numbers by basic service providers.

THE Council of Ministers has ruled that companies that provide basic services such as water, gas, electricity, financial services and insurance providers must offer a free customer service telephone number.

This will also apply to postal, air, land and maritime transport companies, health protection companies, as well as sanitation and waste firms.

Other service providers must have a landline or mobile phone number for customer service inquiries.

“The measure agreed by the Ministry of Consumption will put an end to abuses and cost overruns in telephone bills caused by calls to customer service, which, in the case of 902 numbers, the cost per minute is between 0.12 and 0.4 euros, according to data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation,” said head of the department, Alberto Garzón.

The changes are likely to be made mandatory by summer 2021.

