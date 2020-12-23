POP sensation Rita Ora looks to be stranded in Bulgaria for Christmas

It looks like pop star Rita Ora may be spending Christmas a long way from home, as travel bans between the UK and other European countries mean that she might be stranded in Bulgaria for the festive season. The Let You Love Me singer had flown to Bulgaria to film a new music video, but flight restrictions might prevent her from flying home to London for Christmas.

-- Advertisement --



Rita has been almost unheard of after admitting to breaking lockdown rules to host a birthday bash in November, and chose Bulgaria as a destination to ‘reflect on everything,’ a close source told The Sun.

‘It hit her hard because she knew she had made mistakes but wanted to be clear how remorseful she was and then head away to stay out of the limelight for a bit,’ the source said.

EU recommendations suggest that countries “should not prevent thousands of EU and UK citizens from returning to their homes” over Christmas.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Pop sensation Rita Ora Stranded in Bulgaria”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.