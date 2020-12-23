Poachers foiled in Denia

DENIA’S Coastguard Service caught two divers red-handed as they poached sea urchins at night near Cabo de San Antonio.

The coastguards seized two sacks containing 344 of the shellfish which are an expensive and prized delicacy at this time of the year.

They may be collected only during the open season, strict quotas are imposed to ensure that they are not overfished and they may be collected using only traditional methods, with diving barred.

The Coastguard Service emphasised afterwards that anybody – including restaurants – who buys poached sea urchins contributes to prolonging the illegal practice.

Once counted, the illicit haul was returned to two different sections of the Cabo de San Antonio marine reserve.

