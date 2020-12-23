Outrage As Clerical Staff Get Covid Jab Before Nurses In Scotland Hospital

OUTRAGE as clerical staff in a Scotland hospital get the new Covid jab before the nurses

Frontline staff say it is “an absolute slap in the face” that administrative workers in one Scotland hospital have received the Pfizer vaccine ahead of nurses working with Covid patients. A nurse working in the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley, Scotland said that nursing staff went to work on December 22 fully expecting to be given the vaccine, and were shocked that clerical staff were getting the jab first.

‘We were astonished to find out that the management had given Covid-19 vaccines to administration and estate staff before frontline nurses and doctors. This goes against the national vaccination programme guidelines set out by the chief medical officer of Scotland.

While a spokesperson for NHS Greater Glasgow insists that national prioritisation guidelines have been followed, Scotland Greens MSP Ross Greer said that the NHS needs to be more transparent with their staff and explain the timeline for vaccinations.

‘Any NHS staff likely to come into contact with a covid-positive patient should be prioritised for the vaccine, whether they are clinical staff or not.

‘It is no wonder though that clinical staff, who have put their lives on the line and been repeatedly refused regular testing, are alarmed when they see others who are not working with patients be put ahead of them.

‘The health board and hospital management need to immediately explain exactly why they’ve made this decision and ensure that they are following national guidelines on how the vaccine should be rolled out.’

