Matt Hancock: UK developed COVID vaccine is nearing deployment

THE UK’s Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock, says that the UK developed Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID vaccine is nearing deployment.

-- Advertisement --



In an announcement on Wednesday, December 23, Mr Hancock said that vaccine developed at Oxford University has submitted its full data package to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for approval.

Hancock admitted that it’s been a very difficult year, however, he is confident that the vaccine will make 2021 great.

The Secretary of State for Health said that the transforming force of science is helping find a way through the pandemic: “I am delighted to be able to announce that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, developed here in the UK, has submitted its full data package to the MHRA for approval.

“This is the next step towards a decision on the deployment of the vaccine, which is already being manufactured including here in the UK.”

I'm delighted that the @UniofOxford/@AstraZeneca vaccine, developed in the UK, has submitted its full data package to the @MHRAgovuk for approval. This is the next step towards a decision on the deployment of the #coronavirus vaccine. pic.twitter.com/Hq4oXNwEz7 — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) December 23, 2020

He continued: “We are, of course, continuing to deploy the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which is being delivered now from over 500 sites all across the UK, and we are adding more all of the time and we are accelerating the rollout.

“I am also delighted to be able to announce that we have begun vaccination in care homes.

“We know that people who live in care homes are amongst those most vulnerable to this disease, and I’m delighted that we’re able to do this. It is another enormous logistical challenge, and I am very grateful to colleagues in the NHS and social care sector, who have worked so hard together to make this happen.

“Every time someone is vaccinated, our country becomes a little bit safer, they become a little bit safer and we get a little bit closer to the life that we all want to get back to,” he concluded.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Matt Hancock: UK developed COVID vaccine is nearing deployment”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.