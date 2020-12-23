LIONEL MESSI Breaks Pele’s All-Time Goal Scoring Record, scoring his 644th goal for Barcelona



Lionel Messi, the Argentinian goalscoring machine, netted on Tuesday, December 22, in a 3-0 win against, Valladolid in La Liga, to take his goals total for Barcelona to 644, overtaking the Brazilian football legend, Pele’s, long-standing record of the most goals scored by any player for one single club.

Pele scored 633 goals for Brazilian club Santos, between 1956 and 1974, and Messi had drawn level with him last Saturday, when he scored against Valencia, his 633rd goal since 2004, when he made his debut for Barcelona, now in his 17th season at the Camp Nou, and surely setting a record that no other football player is ever likely to beat.

Messi is rumoured to be unsettled at Barcelona, so he only has maybe until the end of this season to add to it, and make it into an unachievable task for any future goalscorer to ever dream of.

