Israel: Man dies from ‘new strain’ of COVID after being infected twice

A MAN in Israel, who was a resident of a nursing home, dies from a ‘new strain’ of COVID after being infected twice in Tel Aviv.

Israel has confirmed the death of a man who had contracted the coronavirus for a second time, after first getting infected three months ago, before reportedly passing away from a new variant of the virus.

It is the first case of this type in Israel in which a re-infected patient dies of the disease and has been confirmed by the Sheba Medical Centre near Tel Aviv.

The 74-year-old man was a resident of an old people’s home and had caught the coronavirus in August, but was readmitted in November due to respiratory difficulties and died the same day he was hospitalised.

Cases of coronavirus reinfection have been reported in only a small number of patients worldwide. The head of Infectious Diseases at Sheba Medical Centre, Galia Rahav, has said that this is “very worrying if a person can get sick several times with coronavirus when the virus changes”.

“What will be the role of the vaccine in such a situation,” Rahav said, according to statements collected by the Times of Israel.

To date, Israel has registered 378,259 cases of coronavirus since the beginning of the health crisis, of which 3,111 are patients who have lost their lives due to Covid-19.

