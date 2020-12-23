The cumulative incidence of Covid cases in Spain “has not stopped rising” in recent days, warns the Ministry of Health as it rises in the last fortnight to 253 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

HEALTH announced there have been 12,386 new cases and 178 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

With today’s data, the death toll since the start of the pandemic in Spain now stands at 49,698, with 1,842,289 infections confirmed by a PCR test.

The first doses of vaccine will arrive on December 26, with Spain planning to begin vaccinating people at high risk the following day.

