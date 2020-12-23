ENGLAND Star Danny Rose Arrested After Car Crash on the A45 in Northamptonshire



Tottenham Hotspurs and England’s £70,000-a-week full-back, Danny Rose, is under arrest at a Northamptonshire police station, after crashing his vehicle into the central reservation of the A45 in Northampton at around 4am on Wednesday.

Rose has a history of mental health issues and was known to have recently been on medication after a family tragedy, but an examination by a police medical official passed him for to be interviewed about the incident, with a spokesman for Northamptonshire Police saying, “We can confirm a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving on the A45 in Northampton shortly after 4am today. The suspect is currently being held at a police station in the county and, as such, it would be inappropriate for Northamptonshire Police to comment further at this time.”

The player was unhurt in the accident, with his vehicle reportedly a write-off, as a source commented, “He apparently smashed his car into a central reservation. The car was very badly damaged and only had three wheels. He was lucky to get out of it alive. He was breathalysed but was nowhere near reaching the alcohol limit, but the officers at the scene arrested him for dangerous driving, and were concerned about his condition”.

