Drug dealer arrested for producing fake tablets on an industrial scale

A suspected drug dealer is due in court after police discovered a pill-pressing machine capable of producing fake tablets on an industrial scale.

Shortly after 11 am on Sunday, December 20, Northumbria Police officers were called to an address in the Silksworth area of Sunderland after a member of the public heard screaming and shouting from inside.

After there was no response at the front door, police entered through the back door and found a pill-pressing machine which was switched on and running in the kitchen.

They also observed a small storeroom filled with various large bags of white powder and a cement mixer, along with bags containing large quantities of white tablets.

The tablets were sent off for tests which were later confirmed to be Class C drug Etizolam, which are often used in the manufacture of fake ‘street’ Diazepam.

The operation is believed to be worth hundreds of thousands of pounds, with bundles of 10,000 tablets often sold for up to £2,000 each at street value.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at the address and has since been charged with producing a Class C drug. He appeared before magistrates in South Tyneside earlier this week and will appear at Newcastle Crown Court in the New Year.

