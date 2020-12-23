Three Policemen Dead And One Injured in Central France.

Reports are coming in that three policemen are dead and one other has been left seriously injured in central France. The three policemen were shot dead and a fourth left wounded in Puy-de-Dome in central France, sources in the public prosecutor’s office said. The police officers, who were responding to a call over domestic violence, were shot by a 48-year-old man as they attempted to rescue a woman.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more information.

