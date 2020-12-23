“Avoid ending up in hospital” – the Christmas message from Spain’s DGT

“Avoid ending up in hospital” is the Christmas message from Spain’s General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) this year in a bid to prevent injury and death on the country’s roads over the festive period.

THE DGT has stressed that Christmas 2020 will be different and the health measures adopted to prevent the spread of the virus will mean fewer trips by road, since autonomous communities have established perimeter closures with certain exceptions.

But with those in mind who are planning to travel to see relatives over the Christmas period, the DGT reminds of “the importance of correct behaviours at the wheel”.

“We only want to convey a single, very simple, easy message to remember that can be applied both for the health pandemic and for the pandemic of traffic accidents – ‘This Christmas avoid ending up in the hospital’ – five simple words to keep in mind that may mean being able to celebrate many Christmases to come,” said the DGT’s Pere Navarro.

The message “Avoid ending up in the hospital” will appear as long as there is no other incident on the roads, on the variable message panels located on high-capacity roads, as well as on social networks with the hashtag #EvitaAcabarEnElHospitalor at the end of DGT radio bulletins.

