Vital soup kitchen given €110,000 to continue feeding the most vulnerable in Velez-Malaga.

THE council has allocated the cash to Emmaus Social Dining Room which has been preparing an average of 260 meals for 125 people at risk of social or economic exclusion.

The money will be used to buy food and cover kitchen staff expenses.

Councilman Social Rights and Equality, Victor Gonzalez, recently visited the facility and took stock of the service it has provided.

“During this past year, the demand for people who have needed this type of care has increased, both for collection and delivery, because many people have found themselves in isolation.

“Thus it has been supported with cash to purchase packaging material for the products, reinforcement of the kitchen staff and food donations, to guarantee the supply and distribution of food to people in vulnerable situations.”

