Travel Ban Leaves Over 2,800 Lorry Drivers In Kent Trapped Without Water or Toilets.

More than 2,800 lorries have been forced to queue in Kent for the third day in a row with many drivers left without access to water or a toilet. The queue continues to grow while the Port of Dover and Eurotunnel remain closed to traffic leaving the country, with drivers facing a third night sleeping in their cabs.

Kent County Council said by Tuesday afternoon more than 2,800 lorries were being held up due to the ban on travel to France. A spokeswoman said about 2,180 lorries were being held at the former Manston airfield while 632 were part of the Operation Stack arrangements on the M20.

Freight unable to make the crossing to France have been told to go to Manston Airport, near Ramsgate, which is now being used as a lorry park. Officials defended the provision of facilities for drivers caught up in the chaos in Kent.

A joint Government/Kent Resilience Forum statement said: “Food, toilets and water are available for hauliers along the M20 and at Manston, with more food trucks expected to arrive at Manston shortly. “There are more than adequate health and welfare provisions available, with nearly 150 toilets and urinals at Manston and portable toilets every 1km on the M20 between junctions 10a and 11. Seventy additional toilets will arrive at Manston tomorrow morning.”

One driver, who was turned back from Dover on Sunday night, called for immediate help from the Government over the lack of toilet and washing facilities for drivers.

