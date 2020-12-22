THE choice for the World’s Best Wine of 2020 is Spanish. It is the Castillo Ygay Gran Reserva Especial 2010.

So now, if you want to say Spain has the best wine, it’s not just an opinion, it’s a fact. The wine was elected by the prestigious US magazine Wine Spectator.

The Rioja wine was given 96 points, a score which no other wine came close to.

The wine comes from the Marques de Murrieta winery in Logroño, specifically from an area at an altitude of 485 metres on a 40-hectare vineyard on the Finca Ygay, planted back in the 1950s. The wine is made with 85 per cent Tempranillo and 15 per cent Mazuelo, and matured for 24 months in barrels made of American and French oak. A bottle costs approximately €100, but they are very difficult to come by.

A wine from the same ‘bodega’ the Castillo Ygay Blanco Gran Reserva Especial 1986 was chosen the best white wine in the world at the Wine Styles Awards 2020, based on the opinions of 40 million users. Their technical director, Maria Vargas, was named the World’s Best Wine Expert in 2017.

The best cava in the world has also been named: the Mascaro Brut Nature Pure, from bodegas Mascaro, in Vilafranca del Penedes, was chosen Best in Class in the 2020 edition of the Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships, organised by Tom Stevenson.

The same bodega won a prize in the same championship last year for the best rosé cava in the world.

