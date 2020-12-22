Sweden Hit by Massive Cyber-Attack

SWEDEN has become the latest country to see its top government and business IT systems infiltrated by a sophisticated cyber-attack.

Described as the biggest cyber-attack in the Scandinavian country’s history, targets reportedly include a dozen of Sweden’s top businesses as well as its space agency. Authorities say the attacks began in March when malicious code embedded in software updates managed to install malware onto numerous systems.

The scale of the massive attack has only now been discovered, with Swedish authorities urging all companies and agencies to run emergency cybersecurity scans. “In theory, the hackers have been able to gain access to classified info, if there was such data in the IT environments they entered.”

Of most concern to analysts is the infiltration of the Swedish Space Company (SSC), whose highly delicate satellite data reportedly includes details on missile and naval bases. Swedish media has already pointed to Russian hacking group APT29, also known as Cozy Bear, which has also been implicated in recent cyberattacks on the US. However, some experts believe the perpetrators may be deliberately copying the tactics of the group to deter investigators.

“There are certain things that have similarities with them.” cybersecurity expert Jonas Lejon explained to Swedish broadcaster SVT, “But what has happened recently in the area of cybersecurity, what is usually called ‘false flagging’ is that these groups use each other’s methods and each other’s products and systems.”

