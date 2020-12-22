Spains Health experts to be revealed

Since the pandemic began, there has been a team of unnamed experts, that’s about to change.

The Health officials and ministers of Spain have decided to reveal the experts who sit on the panel of people in charge of assessing the risks and deciding on a strategy for battling the pandemic.

Previously the ministry of health had refused to make public the data of the ‘experts’ who had advised on the de-escalation, the ministry explained that the persons had the right to privacy.

In the interests of transparency and the greater good, the organisation (CTBG) gave health ministers on November 30 just 10 days to reveal the experts’ names.

In a health ministry statement today Tuesday, December 22, the ‘experts’ would now be given a chance to object individually as is their right. If no personal objections were made and upheld, then all the identities would be revealed.

It’s not certain how long this process will take, but clearly, there is now a movement in identifying the people who access and advise on the technical aspects of COVID-19 in Spain.

