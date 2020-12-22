Spain to auction 5G frequencies to operators for minimum of €1.1 million

SPAIN is set to auction 5G frequencies to operators for a minimum of €1.1 million, according to the terms published last week by the Spanish Government.

Eight blocks of frequencies will be auctioned off in the first quarter of 2021 for a period of 20 years with a single payment expected for those awarded the frequency bands.

The first auction will be made up of a 2×10 MHz concession, with a starting price of €340 million; four 2×5 MHz concessions for €200 million each; and another three 5 MHz concessions for €10 million each.

The process establishes certain obligations, such as that of providing 100% coverage to towns of more than 20,000 inhabitants over a period of three years, as well as to motorways, duel-carriageways and residential roads.

Once frequencies used by Digital Terrestrial Television channels have been cleared, the auction will take place and is set to be completed in the autumn of next year.

So look for a 5G tower to be installed near you very soon.

