Sentence confirmed for mother who smothered 9-year-old

THE Supreme Court has confirmed the sentence for a woman who killed her nine-year-old daughter in Bilbao in 2019.

She was given a permanent reviewable sentence for drugging her child, Kiara, with a lethal combination of medicines before smothering her with a pillow in their home.

The victim’s sister, aged 20, found her in her mother’s arms when she arrived home. Both were unconscious, but while the woman was resuscitated, nothing could be done to save the child.

There was no doubt about the cause of death which the woman admitted to perpetrating, but she claimed that a man had come into the house and forced her to kill her daughter, of which there is no evidence.

The Supreme Court has rejected her appeal against the sentence handed down to her by the Basque Country High Court of Justice, which in turn had confirmed the sentence of Vizcaya Court, for aggravated murder.

