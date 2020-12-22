Santa told off by Police at Festive House

SANTA was told off by police at Festive House decorated with thousands of lights.

Santa was briefly on the police naughty list after 3 patrol cars turned up in Wigan. Mike Denaro set out to turn his house into a Christmas wonderland in order to raise funds for the Wigan and Leigh Hospice. His house in Fairman Drive, Hindley in Manchester has thousands of lights, a snow machine and figurines to get everyone in the Christmas spirit.

Mike has an agreement with the Wigan Council and with a police officer but, it seems he keeps getting reported for too many people at the house during the pandemic.

Mike said, “We’ve had loads of people rocking up but it’s all at safe distances. I think some neighbours a bit further down have reported it and them some other people who’ve seen it online have reported it as well.

“The council’s Covid team have come out and said they’re happy for it to continue as long as people social distance and a local bobby said pretty much the same thing – that it’s for charity and they weren’t going to be the Grinch by stopping it.”

Police attended the house while Mike was dressed as Santa but after a friendly chat and reminders on the importance of social distancing, the police went on their way.

