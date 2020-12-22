Real Madrid ‘legend’ Iker Casillas returns to the club

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas is returning to the club.

IT was announced today, Tuesday, December 22, that he is joining the Reall Madrid Foundation as deputy to the CEO.

Casillas “is a Real Madrid legend, he represents the values ​​of our club and is the best goalkeeper in our history,” said the club in the statement.

The goalkeeper won 19 titles during the 25 years that he defended in the capital’s team shirt.

He has played with the international Spanish squad 167 times winning one World Cup, two European Cups and an Under-20 World Cup.

Casillas left Real Madrid in 2015 and went on to have a heart after signing with FC Porto.

“Proud to return home. I face this new challenge with all the enthusiasm and desire in the world, thank you for the welcome,” tweeted Casillas.

