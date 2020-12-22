Probe into Covid-related deaths of 60 people at elderly residence

Tara Rippin
The Lleida Provincial Prosecutor’s Office has opened a criminal investigation into the Covid-related deaths of 60 elderly people at the Fiella de Tremp Foundation residence in Lleida.

IN a statement today, Tuesday, December 22, the Prosecutor’s Office said: “it appears that in that particular residence there have been 60 deaths by Covid-19 of the 150 residents, which represents 37.5 per cent of the total number of elderly people at the centre”.

The Lleida Prosecutor’s Office has assured that this figure is “totally extraordinary in relation to what happened in other residences and that it may be an indication of serious dysfunctions in their operation.”

It was added that in addition 42 of the 65 members of staff were also infected, reports Europa Press.


