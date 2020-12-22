Expansion to the port of Palma de Mallorca has been completed

THE expansion to the port of Palma de Mallorca to allow cruise liners has been completed, preparing itself for the future reception of giant cruise ships.

On the newly created area, with a surface of 36,000 square metres and a length of 371 metres, among other things, features numerous car parking spaces for coaches to pick up passengers.

With a budget of €21.4 million, the reconstruction is part of a package of measures designed to better manage the growing cruise tourism. This year, 586 ships were expected to arrive – until the coronavirus threw a spanner in the industry’s works.

The streetlights are already in place on the huge site, which was reclaimed from the sea after years of work. For the time being, however, there is little to illuminate.

