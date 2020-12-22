THE winning numbers for El Gordo Christmas lottery, the most popular of the year in Spain, will be drawn today, Tuesday, December 22.

-- Advertisement --



The draw, famous for the children from San Ildefonso School singing out the numbers, and of course, its large prizes (hence the name ‘The Fat One’), started late, as one of the balls got stuck.

Today’s prize money amounts to €2.4 billion, 28 million more than last year.

Each number has 10 tickets. If you are holding one of those tickets for the winning number, the prize is €400,000.

The first winning number to have been drawn is the fifth prize, 86986, with prize money of €60,000 per ten tickets. The next was a second fifth prize (there are eight fifth prizes in total), which was 37023.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “El Gordo got off to a late start but the winning numbers are coming up”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.