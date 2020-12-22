EDDIE MURPHY Is Back As Prince Akeem In ‘Coming 2 America’, 32 years after the original movie in 1988



Eddie Murphy is back, 32 years after ‘Coming To America’ stormed cinemas, in 1988, reprising his original role of Prince Akeen Joffer of Zamunda, in the hilarious new movie, ‘Coming 2 America’, produced by Murphy, and Eddie Kisher.

The trailer for the movie, released today (Tuesday), by Amazon Prime, shows Murphy as Prince Akeen, due to be crowned King, being told by his father – played by James Earl Jones – at the start of the trailer, that he has a long-lost son living in America, “You must heed my words before I am gone son. Now you will be King. But the throne must pass to a male heir. Akeem, it appears you have a son who must be found”.

Prince Akeem is heard to announce, “Prepare the royal jet. We are going back to America”, to which his aide and best friend, Semmi, played again by Arsenio Hall, replies, “Oh hell no, your majesty!”, then the gold aeroplane is seen arriving into New York City. The movie has a cast of high-profile stars, including Wesley Snipes, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Tracy Morgan, Teyana Taylor, Jermaine Fowler, Shari Headley, Leslie Jones, with Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall, once again playing multiple characters, who were featured in the original.

‘Coming 2 America’ is out on Amazon Prime on March 5, 2021.

