ED SHEERAN Releases His First New Song For 18 Months, called ‘Afterglow’



Ed Sheeran has released his first new song in 18 months, on Monday, December 21, as promised, with BBC Radio 1 being the first to play ‘Afterglow’, featuring Sheeran’s trademark guitar sound.

Ed posted on Instagram, “Hey guys. ‘Afterglow’ is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you. It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love and hope you love too. Enjoy! Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year’s”, jokingly adding, “Back to dad land for me now, ciao x”.

He released the track only hours after posting a short clip of the song’s promo video on Instagram, which shows him in a field strumming his guitar, along with some artwork he had personally designed, similar to the artwork he recently donated to a charity auction, a post which appeared to be a little bit of a teaser, in response to a fan who had the day before, shared his theory online, that he believed Sheeran was about to release some new music.

Ed had taken time out to enjoy being a first-time father, after getting married in late 2018, and then his wife, Cherry Seaborn, giving birth to daughter Lyra, in August.

