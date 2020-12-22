Canary Islands: 73% of domestic passengers arrived with negative test

73 per cent of domestic passengers have arrived in the Canary Islands with a negative Covid test since Friday, as reported by the Ministry of Health in a statement this Monday, December 21.

73 per cent of the almost 18,000 passengers who have arrived in the Canary Islands on domestic flights since Friday, December 18, have presented a negative diagnostic test for covid-19 at the control points set up at airports.

Since last Friday and until January 10, the order of the Canary Islands Government regarding the carrying out of screening to contain the transmission of the coronavirus, through diagnostic tests of active infection to passengers entering the Canary Islands from the rest of the territory, remains in force national.

The certificate must be presented at the checkpoints established in the six Canarian airports that receive domestic flights (all except La Gomera and El Hierro). Travellers who carry out airport transfers between islands from domestic flights must go to the control of the first airport where they disembark to present their certificate of a negative Covid test, according to the Ministry of Health.

Travellers who do not present the certificate of having passed a test with a negative result in the previous 72 hours are identified, registered and placed in isolation until a negative test result is obtained at the destination.

