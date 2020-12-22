Boy with autism raises hundreds to buy ‘thank you’ gifts for key workers

A young boy with autism has raised hundreds to buy ‘thank you’ gifts for key workers in Leicestershire.

KAI KEIGHTLEY, 10, from Coalville, has so far raised nearly £700 to buy presents for some of the area’s frontline workers as a thank you for their efforts throughout this difficult year.

Along with his parents and seven-year-old sister Ruby, Kai delivered some of the gifts to the town’s emergency services hub – the base for frontline workers from Leicestershire Police, East Midlands Ambulance Service and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service.

During the visit Kai was able to meet some of the key workers, take a tour of the hub and sit in the emergency vehicles.

Sergeant Nick Leeland showed Kair around. He said: “It was an honour to meet such a kind and caring young man who has been thinking of us and other frontline workers during this time. Thank you to Kai and his family for the gifts.”

And it isn’t just among police, fire and ambulance staff that Kai has been spreading festive cheer – he’s also been out delivering gifts to the local air ambulance, the council’s recycling and waste staff, Royal Mail workers and people working at the local train station.

Kai’s dad Nathan, added: “Kai usually runs a local tuck shop to raise money to buy chocolates but with the pandemic this year we decided to take the fundraising online.

“Kai recorded a video asking for people to donate and the response has been incredible – we really want to thank people for their generosity.

“Especially this year Kai wanted to do something to try and make people happy this Christmas and to thank them for helping to keep us safe. I am really proud of what he has achieved.”

In the video asking for donations posted lasted month to his YouTube channel ‘Kais Happy Club’, he said: “Times are hard for all of us at the moment. If you can help other people that need it please do. Keep safe Britain, keep smiling and don’t give up. We will become great again.”

