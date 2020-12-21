Victim needed surgery to save eye after ‘brawl

Police have arrested a man in Antequera following a ‘brawl’ that left the alleged victim needing surgery to save his eye.

IN addition to ‘serious injuries’ to his eye, the wounded man received blows to the head and face, causing him to lose consciousness, as well as cuts that needed stitches.

A 57-year-old Spanish man has been arrested following the fight in Villanueva del Trabuco around 12 noon on December 14, which left him requiring hospital treatment, too.

According to police sources, what started as a verbal argument soon turned physical, leading to a “serious assault”.

The suspect is expected to appear in court this week.

