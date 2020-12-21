US Congress finally reaches a deal on a $900 billion (€730 billion) Covid-19 relief package that will help a severely pandemic-hit America.

-- Advertisement --



After months of being locked in talks, negotiators finally reached an agreement late on Sunday, December 20, which will also include stimulus checks of up to $600 (€492) direct stimulus payment to most Americans based on income and a temporary $300 (€246) per week supplemental jobless benefit.

The money will also include over $284 billion (€234 billion) more in loans for businesses struggling to pay rent and workers, money to distribute vaccines and $82 billion (€67 billion) for colleges and schools.

“More help is on the way,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Sunday evening on the Senate floor. “Moments ago, in consultation with our committees, the four leaders of the Senate and the House finalised an agreement.”

President-elect Joe Biden was eager for a deal to deliver long-awaited help to suffering people and a boost to the economy, even though it was less than half the size that Democrats wanted this fall and doesn’t include priority of liability protection from Covid-19-related lawsuits for businesses, universities and health care centres.

It also doesn’t include hundreds of billions of dollars for states and localities for Medicare and for teachers and first responders who have come under financial distress during the pandemic.

Lawmakers are expected to vote on the package beginning Monday.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “US Congress finally reaches deal on $900 billion COVID relief package”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.