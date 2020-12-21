Twitter killer wants to “meet a normal girl and get married”

A 27-YEAR-OLD man who killed nine people he lured using Twitter has said that he wants to get married before his death sentence is carried out.

Thirty-year-old Takahiro Shiraishi has said that he will not appeal the verdict, however, he has expressed his desire to find a “normal girl” while he is in prison and get married.

In a case that shocked Japan, the so-called ‘Twitter Killer’ was arrested in November 2017 when police discovered the remains of several victims in his apartment.

They were investigating the disappearance of a 23-year old woman who had shared suicidal thoughts on Twitter but found evidence of eight more victims.

The killer used Twitter to find vulnerable people who had expressed suicidal feelings, who he would offer to assist in dying. He would then meet his victims and kill them, before disposing of their bodies in his apartment in Tokyo.

His victims, all women except one who had challenged him regarding the whereabouts of his girlfriend, ranged in age from 15 to 26.

Following a high-profile court trial, he was given a death sentenced, carried out in Japan by hanging.

He said that he was not nervous about the verdict because, “it was obvious”.

His lawyers have said they will be appealing based on their claim that the victims had given their consent by answering his messages. So far, the appeals have been dismissed.

