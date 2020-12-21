Traditional Migas Day goes ahead in spite of pandemic

Traditional Migas Day goes ahead in Torrox in spite of pandemic.

DETERMINED to stage the festival, which is in its 39th year and has been declared of National Tourist Interest in Andalucia, the council this year paid tribute to the typical Malagan dish virtually.

“The Migas de Torrox day usually attracts thousands on the Sunday before the Christmas day and we could not let this date pass without giving it the importance it deserves,” said mayor Óscar Medina.

So this year the event, accompanied by music from local folk groups was televised and streamed through social networks.

And during the broadcast, followers were invited to prepare the recipe from home.

Women from the La Almedina Association were in charge, as every year, of preparing the arriera salad that Torrox recommends as the ideal garnish for the migas, along with a glass of sweet local wine.

Migas is made from oil, garlic, water, semolina flour and salt, historically a traditional dish for field workers.

