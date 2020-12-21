Three Kings write to 44,000 children about the Cavalcade

THE Palma Council has sent 44,000 letters to children under the age of 11 to announce the arrival of the Three Kings on January 5 and invite them to follow the procession from home via television.

In the letter, their Majesties explain that this year they will also come to Palma on January 5 to distribute gifts, but ask for their collaboration by staying at home following the Cavalcade which will be broadcast live on IB3 television.

The initiative has cost €3,700 with distribution of the first 20,000 beginning this week but only those registered as being in families, resident in Palma will receive one.

According to the Council, there is a double goal as it wishes to emphasise the fact that this year’s Cavalcade will be closed to the public, but they aim to excite the children, who are the ones who deserve it the most after all the efforts they have made this year.

