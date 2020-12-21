DUE to the current Covid-19 restrictions, Bioparc Fuengirola is offering children the chance to send a message to the Three Kings via WhatsApp on 638 416 229 until January 4 and any who take advantage of this will receive their own very special gift opportunity.

It is Balthazar who will be representing the Magi and with a series of exchanges, youngsters can not only explain what gift they are hoping to receive but will be able to register for an annual children’s pass normally costing €42 at a greatly reduced rate which will allow them to visit the animals on a regular basis.

Every year until now the Bioparc has welcomed up to 7,000 families who visit the Royal Emissary but for safety reasons it has introduced the WhatsApp option to make sure that the children are not disappointed.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Three Kings move into the digital age at Bioparc”.