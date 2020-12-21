SPAIN Bans flights from the UK from Tuesday

The Spanish government has announced that, together with Portugal, it will prohibit all flights coming from the UK from Tuesday, December 21. The Secretary of State for Communication added that exceptions would be made for Spanish citizens and residents returning to the country.

The decision was made following an EU crisis meeting convened to look at measures to prevent the further spread of the new Covid variant which has been sweeping through southern England and other countries such as Italy, Belgium and Australia.

The Secretary of State explained that the decision was made alongside Portugal and will also entail a tightening of controls at the Gibraltar border. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya, will immediately inform the British Government and the European Commission of the decision.

