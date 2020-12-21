Six-game ban for Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram

MARCUS Thuram from Borussia Mönchengladbach receives a six-game ban after his spit attack against Hoffenheim’s Stefan Posch.

The disciplinary committee of the German Football Association (DFB) announced the ban on Monday, December 21, which will see the Frenchman serve five games directly from the suspension that applies to Bundesliga and cup games.

The sixth game will be suspended until December 21, 2021. In addition, Thuram has to pay a fine of €40,000.

Borussia Mönchengladbach already issued an internal penalty for the French forward on Sunday and the 23-year-old has been forced to pay a month’s salary that will be used for a social cause.

Thuram accepted the punishment and voluntarily offered to get involved in a social cause after a conversation between the player and sports director Max Eberl.

