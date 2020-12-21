LEAKED Documents Reveal British Army To Cut Hundreds Of Jobs despite Boris Johnson’s promise of pumping billions into UK’s defences



Boris Johnson pledged only last month, “I have decided that the era of cutting our defence budget must end, and it ends now”, promising a four-year plan to inject £16.5billion into the defence of the UK, yet, leaked documents seen by The Mail On Sunday, reveal that the Adjutant General’s Corps, is planning to cut 15 per cent of its backroom workforce.

An army spokesman claims the jobs will be lost through redundancies, but by natural wastage, with reportedly, the equivalent of around 450 cuts needing to be made from the Corp’s 3,000-strong Staff and Personnel Support (SPS) branch, which is the Army’s human resources department, who control the administration for the allowances and wages of military personnel, plus some possible cuts from the Gurkha Clerks, who are fully trained soldiers working a day-job, but capable of fighting alongside front-line Gurkha troops.

Former Commander of British Forces in Afghanistan, Colonel Richard Kemp, commented, “‘Too many such support staff have been cut back already, often replaced with civilians”, and yesterday (Sunday), an army spokesman said, “No decisions have been made as a result of the review, which is ongoing”.

