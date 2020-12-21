HIGHWAYS ENGLAND Announces The Closing Of The M20 Motorway until 8am tomorrow morning



Highways England has this evening (Monday), announced the closure of the M20 motorway until 8am tomorrow (Tuesday) morning, tweeting, “We’re installing the #BrockM20 moveable barrier and contraflows tonight from 8 pm. The M20 will be closed coastbound junction 7 (Maidstone) to junction 9 (Ashford) and London-bound junction 9 to 8 (Maidstone East) 8pm – 8am”, due to the large numbers of trucks heading to the Port of Dover, and the Channel Tunnel areas, virtually blocking the motorway.

-- Advertisement --



It was also announced earlier on Monday that the Port Of Dover would be closed to traffic for the next 48 hours, leaving a tailback of freight along the M20, unable to move in any direction.

Members of the public were quick to reply to the tweet from Highways England, one tweeting, “The Prime Minister and Transport Secretary just told the nation in a televised press conference that it’s all under control. What happened?”, with another writing, “What a complete nightmare. Those poor truckers stranded and unable to get home for Christmas”.

The situation is of course related to France closing down links to the UK, to eliminate any risk of the new strain of coronavirus crossing the channel.

______________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Highways England Announces The Closing Of The M20 Motorway”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.